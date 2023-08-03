Gunna Recreates O.J. Simpson's Infamous Car Chase With NSFW Twist
By Tony M. Centeno
August 3, 2023
Gunna knows the hype for his new album is real. In an effort to underscore just how loyal his fanbase has been, the Georgia artist recreated an unforgettable moment in pop culture.
On Wednesday, August 2, Wunna dropped the official music video for "rodeo dr." In the cinematic clip directed by Spike Jordan, the "f*kumean" rapper appears in a white Bronco after he shopped at the famed street full of high-end stores. During his travels throughout Los Angeles, numerous fans pull up next to the familiar vehicle and do anything they can to attract his attention from showing signs with their cell phone numbers to women flashing their breasts at him.
Look familiar? His ride in the white Bronco should remind fans of O.J. Simpson's infamous car chase in 1994. Gunna had people recreate some of the most wildest moments of Simpson's chase like the mob of reporters who watched the Bronco speed down the highway and the various fans who tuned in to the chase from home. The video aims to liken the controversy Simpson was embroiled in nearly 30 years ago to the chaos he went through amid the YSL RICO case.
The video comes ahead of Gunna's first headlining shows since he was released from jail. His first show will take place in New York City on September 9 and the other will be in Los Angeles on September 28. Tickets for the shows are currently on sale now.
Watch Gunna's visuals for "rodeo dr" below.