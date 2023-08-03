Gunna Recreates O.J. Simpson's Infamous Car Chase With NSFW Twist

Look familiar? His ride in the white Bronco should remind fans of O.J. Simpson's infamous car chase in 1994. Gunna had people recreate some of the most wildest moments of Simpson's chase like the mob of reporters who watched the Bronco speed down the highway and the various fans who tuned in to the chase from home. The video aims to liken the controversy Simpson was embroiled in nearly 30 years ago to the chaos he went through amid the YSL RICO case.



The video comes ahead of Gunna's first headlining shows since he was released from jail. His first show will take place in New York City on September 9 and the other will be in Los Angeles on September 28. Tickets for the shows are currently on sale now.



Watch Gunna's visuals for "rodeo dr" below.

