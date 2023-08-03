Hyundai, Kia Recall 91,000 Vehicles, Advise Owners To Park Outside

Hyundai Motor and Kia announced a recall of 91,000 vehicles due to a fire risk. The Hyundai recall includes 2023-2024 Palisade SUVs and 2023 Tucson, Sonata, Elantra, and Kona vehicles. The Kia recall includes 2023-2024 Seltos SUVs and 2023 Soul and Sportage vehicles.

The automakers said that damaged electrical components may cause the Idle Stop & Go oil pump to overheat. Due to the risk of the pump catching on fire, even when the car is off, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration advised owners to park their vehicles outside unit the issue has been repaired.

The car companies said they identified the problematic parts and eliminated them from production in March.

Owners will be notified of the recall by mail at the end of September and will be able to bring their vehicles to the dealership for repairs. Technicians will inspect the oil pump controller and replace the parts if necessary.

You can check to see if your car is subject to a recall by going to nhtsa.gov/recalls and entering your 17-digit vehicle identification number.