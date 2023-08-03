Jeezy Reveals The True Inspiration Behind His Stage Name & More

"'Cause you know when they had like B.G. and they called him B. Geezy or Wayne, they call him Weezy," he explained. "And it was like a thing that was going on at the time. People used to kind of call me that because my voice was so raspy in school. So I was just like, 'Yo, I'm just gonna go with this.'"



Earlier in the conversation, the guys discuss Jeezy's new book Adversity For Sale. Not long after the release of his SnoFall album last year, Jeezy announced his plans to publish his debut book. The rapper and entrepreneur opened up about becoming an author for the first time after years of writing some of the most memorable songs in Hip-Hop.



"I had been writing music for so long," Jeezy explains. "These are just extended stories so it was the next thing coming anyways because it was like I had to figure a way to continue to tell my story, but do it from a perspective of how can I spread some knowledge. With music, you can kinda do it but you got three minutes to make your point and you can do songs on top of that but you still gotta talk about the lifestyle but you don't really get in depth of how you felt and what you went through. So the book form was dope to me. It was therapeutic just writing it. I needed that."



Jeezy's Adversity For Sale is currently in bookstores now. Listen to the new Rap Radar episode and catch some more clips below.