Lindsay Lohan Celebrates Her Postpartum Body In New Post: 'I Am So Proud'

Lindsay Lohan has shared her first photo since giving birth to her baby boy Luai. On Wednesday evening (August 2nd), the new mom took to Instagram to share a sweet post celebrating her body for getting through childbirth.

"I am so proud of what this body was able to accomplish during these months of pregnancy and now, recovery," Lohan wrote alongside a photo of herself posing in the mirror. "Having a baby is the greatest joy in the world! My OOTD lately is my @fridamom postpartum underwear." She ended her post by adding, "Because I’m not a regular mom, I’m a postpartum mom."

