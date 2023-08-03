Lindsay Lohan Celebrates Her Postpartum Body In New Post: 'I Am So Proud'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 3, 2023
Lindsay Lohan has shared her first photo since giving birth to her baby boy Luai. On Wednesday evening (August 2nd), the new mom took to Instagram to share a sweet post celebrating her body for getting through childbirth.
"I am so proud of what this body was able to accomplish during these months of pregnancy and now, recovery," Lohan wrote alongside a photo of herself posing in the mirror. "Having a baby is the greatest joy in the world! My OOTD lately is my @fridamom postpartum underwear." She ended her post by adding, "Because I’m not a regular mom, I’m a postpartum mom."
The Freaky Friday star gave birth to her first child with her husband Bader Shammas in Dubai, where the family currently resides. "The family is over the moon in love," the rep told Page Six at the time. While the news of the birth broke on July 17th, it's unclear exactly when Lohan gave birth to her baby boy. Just a week prior, Lohan took to Instagram to share a photo of her significant baby bump and show off the beach-themed nursery she designed for little Luai.
Earlier this summer, Lohan gave her first interview since revealing that she was expecting her first child with Shammas. "I can't wait to see what the feeling is and what it's like to just be a mom," she said in the interview and added that she's been extra emotional lately. "Happy tears. That's just who I am. Though now, it’s probably baby emotion. It’s overwhelming in a good way.”