Mark Zuckerberg Reveals 4,000-Calorie Bulking Diet For Elon Musk Fight
By Jason Hall
August 3, 2023
Meta co-founder Mark Zuckerberg revealed he's consuming 4,000 calories per day while training to his apparent "cage match" against fellow billionaire Elon Musk.
Zuckerberg responded to a post shared by McDonald's Threads account asking, "ya'll want anything from McDonald's," with "20 nuggets, a quarter pounder, large fries, Oreo McFlurry, apple pie, and maybe some side cheeseburgers for later?" UFC fighter Mike Davis responded to the post with, "You're in camp! No McDonald's," to which Zuckerberg wrote, “Not cutting weight so I need ~4000 calories a day to offset all the activity. And it's so delicious."
UFC president Dana White had previously told TMZ that a Zuckerberg-Musk matchup would "be the biggest fight ever in the history of the world," so it would, naturally, be saved for the landmark UFC 300 event.
Musk, the CEO of Twitter, Tesla and Neuralink, claimed he was "up for a cage match" in a Twitter thread bashing the Facebook co-founder and referencing Zuckerberg's recent jiu-jitsu training on June 20.
"Send me location," Zuckerberg responded in an Instagram story, which included a screenshot of Musk's tweet, on June 22.
"Vegas Octagon," Musk wrote, adding, “I have this great move that I call ‘The Walrus’ where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing.”
The exchange was started in a Twitter threat by Mario Nawfall in which he claimed Zuckerberg's company, Meta, "began coding 'Project 92' three months after Elon acquired Twitter" in response to the purchase.
Mark Zuckerberg responds to Elon Musk saying he's down for a cage fight 🥊— Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) June 21, 2023
"Send me location" pic.twitter.com/NE4mL8l4po
"I’m sure Earth can’t wait to be exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options," Musk tweeted. "At least it will be “sane”. Was worried there for a moment."
A Twitter user then joked that Musk "better be careful" as Zuckerberg "does the ju jitsu [sic] now."
"I’m up for a cage match if he is lol," Musk responded.
Zuckerberg is reportedly "serious about fighting" Musk and is "waiting on details" if Musk decides to actually follow through, a Meta spokesperson confirmed to the Verge's Alex Heath.
“The story speaks for itself,” a Meta spokesperson said in reference to Zuckerberg's response to Musk's seemingly joking challenge.