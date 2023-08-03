Mark Zuckerberg Reveals 4,000-Calorie Bulking Diet For Elon Musk Fight

Meta co-founder Mark Zuckerberg revealed he's consuming 4,000 calories per day while training to his apparent "cage match" against fellow billionaire Elon Musk.

Zuckerberg responded to a post shared by McDonald's Threads account asking, "ya'll want anything from McDonald's," with "20 nuggets, a quarter pounder, large fries, Oreo McFlurry, apple pie, and maybe some side cheeseburgers for later?" UFC fighter Mike Davis responded to the post with, "You're in camp! No McDonald's," to which Zuckerberg wrote, “Not cutting weight so I need ~4000 calories a day to offset all the activity. And it's so delicious."

UFC president Dana White had previously told TMZ that a Zuckerberg-Musk matchup would "be the biggest fight ever in the history of the world," so it would, naturally, be saved for the landmark UFC 300 event.

Musk, the CEO of Twitter, Tesla and Neuralink, claimed he was "up for a cage match" in a Twitter thread bashing the Facebook co-founder and referencing Zuckerberg's recent jiu-jitsu training on June 20.

"Send me location," Zuckerberg responded in an Instagram story, which included a screenshot of Musk's tweet, on June 22.

"Vegas Octagon," Musk wrote, adding, “I have this great move that I call ‘The Walrus’ where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing.”

The exchange was started in a Twitter threat by Mario Nawfall in which he claimed Zuckerberg's company, Meta, "began coding 'Project 92' three months after Elon acquired Twitter" in response to the purchase.