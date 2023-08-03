Meghan Markle Has Reportedly 'Moved On' From Royal Drama

By Rebekah Gonzalez

August 3, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Meghan Markle is ready to move on from the drama with the royal family. In a new report from People, a source revealed that Markle has seemingly "moved on" and is focused on raising her family with her husband, Prince Harry.

The situation with [King Charles III] and [Prince William] is still very difficult for [Harry]," the source told People. "Meghan is always supportive of it though. She used to be negative about it. It seems she has kind of moved on now.” They also added that the Duchess of Sussex now has a "much softer approach about Harry's family."

Now, the source says, Markle "just wants to focus on their kids and their life in Montecito." She and Harry share two children together: 4-year-old Prince Archie and 2-year-old Princess Lilibet. Harry and Meghan "are very united when it comes to family values and how to raise their kids. They are both great parents," the source added. "Their kids are their world" and their "goal" is to make sure their children "have a normal life as much as possible."

The source also shared that the kids' upbringing is "very play-based. They have several play areas, including a climbing gym on their property." Earlier this year, sources revealed that Prince Harry didn't approve of King Charles' birthday gift for Lilibet. They claimed that the new monarch "had his aides looking at custom-made cubby houses, similar to what the Queen [Elizabeth II] and Princess Margaret had when they were girls.” However, Harry "warned Charles to be less extravagant" with his gift.

