Passenger Threatens To Cut Off Flight Attendant's Head With Piece Of Glass

A wild scene broke out on a Delta Air Lines flight from Atlanta to New Orleans on Wednesday (August 2). Witnesses told WVUE that a passenger, later identified as Nelson Montgomery, managed to cut himself during the flight.

He was bleeding profusely from his neck and required medical attention. When flight attendants tried to assist, Montgomery grabbed one of them and put a piece of glass to her neck. He threatened to "cut off her head" if anybody got too close.

"Next thing I know, she's in a rear naked choke, and he's got a shot glass to her throat," the passenger said. "He had already cut his throat. He was already bleeding when he came up to the front. There was a blood trail on the seats where he was touching seats as he came through."

Despite Montogomery's threat, eight passengers worked together to subdue him until the plane landed in New Orleans. He was removed from the aircraft by deputies with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office and taken to the hospital.

Officials said that once he is released, he will be charged with aggravated battery, disturbing the peace, and simple battery.

The flight attendant suffered several minor cuts and was treated at the scene.

"Delta flight 2432 operating from Atlanta to New Orleans was met by law enforcement personnel upon landing following a reported customer issue onboard," Delta Air Lines said in a statement. "Delta has zero tolerance for unruly behavior on our aircraft and in our airports. Nothing is more important than the safety and security of our people and our customers."