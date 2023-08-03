Popular Colorado City Named One Of The Cleanest In The U.S.

Major metro cities sometimes have a reputation for being trashy or unkempt, whether it's on the litter on highways, garbage lining the sidewalks, or pests scurrying about. While no city is perfect, plenty of popular destinations manage to keep their grounds tidy.

If you prefer a well-kept city, Insider Monkey revealed the cleanest cities in America. Here's how researchers determined their picks:

"To compile our list of America’s cleanest cities, we used data from the Census Bureau’s American Housing Survey (AHS) to calculate the percentage of households with trash or junk half a block from their residents. Based on this data, we picked top 25 American cities with the highest percentages of households reporting no trash."

One Colorado destination ranked in the Top 5: Denver! Analysts say 94% of households report no trash in the Mile High City. They also shared more about what makes Denver great:

"Due to its location, Denver is a transportation hub in its state, and it caters to the logistical needs of Western and Southwestern America. The city is also home to one of the largest operators of apartment buildings in the U.S. Additionally, Denver also plays a crucial role in the aerospace industry, as it makes and sells a vast amount of aircraft and aircraft parts. Out of the 1.1 million households surveyed by the Census Bureau, 94% reported no trash half a block from their residence."

Here are the Top 10 cleanest cities in America:

Raleigh, North Carolina Jacksonville, Florida Orlando, Florida Hartford, Connecticut Denver, Colorado Nashville, Tennessee Austin, Texas Cincinnati, Ohio Northern New Jersey Louisville, Kentucky

Check out the full report on Insider Monkey's website.