Popular Washington Destination Named Among America's Worst Places To Retire

Preparing for retirement involves looking for the perfect place to settle down for the rest of your life. While every city and town has its benefits, some aren't able to provide as much as others. Whether it's a higher cost of living, health care availability, or lack of compelling activities, some American cities may not be the vista most retirees are looking for. That's why WalletHub found the best and worst places to retire in the U.S.

"To help Americans plan an affordable retirement while maintaining the best quality of life, WalletHub compared the retiree-friendliness of more than 180 U.S. cities across 46 key metrics" researchers explained. "Our data set ranges from the cost of living to retired taxpayer-friendliness to the state’s health infrastructure."

According to the study, a popular Washington destination was ranked among the worst places to retire: Vancouver. This city ranked No. 176 out of 182 with affordability being its lowest metric. Analysts also dinged the location for being amongst places with the highest annual cost of in-home services.

Spokane was close behind, ranking at No. 172 overall.

Here are the best places to retire in America:

Charleston, South Carolina Orlando, Florida Cincinnati, Ohio Miami, Florida Fort Lauderdale, Florida San Francisco, California Scottsdale, Arizona Wilmington, Delaware Tampa, Florida Salt Lake City, Utah

