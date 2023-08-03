The state you reside in could determine how long you are going to live, reports World Population Review.

According to a recent article published in the journal, the two most significant factors affecting lifespan are genetics and lifestyle choices. Some examples of these variables include access to high quality heath care, diet and nutrition, exercise, hygiene, obesity, gender and crime rates.

In 2016, the World Health Organization revealed that global life expectancy is 72 years old on average. Specifically, it is 74.2 years old for women and 69.8 years old for men.

There is some debate regarding the average life expectancy at birth in the U.S. However, some figures are 78.5 years according to The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development; 78.6 years as per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and 80.0 years as estimated by the Central Intelligence Agency.

Kentucky has some of the shortest life expectancies in the entire country. The average life expectancies is 73.5 years old. The male average life expectancy is 70.6 years old, while that of females is 76.5.

There is a five-year difference between life expectancy of American women and American men. American women tend to live longer than American men, too, with men typically reaching 76.1 years, while more women seeing 81.1 years.

World Population Review summarized:

"The ten states with the lowest life expectancies, in order, are Mississippi (74.6), West Virginia (74.9), Alabama (74.9), Kentucky (75.1), Arkansas (75.4), Oklahoma (75.5), Louisiana (75.5), Tennessee (76.1), South Carolina (76.2), and Ohio (76.6)."