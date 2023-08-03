The Best Fast Food Restaurant In California

What is your favorite place to grab a quick bite to eat? The fast food options available to us greatly depend on what is most popular where we live. For example, In-N-Out is prominently available throughout the American West, but is less commonly seen along the East Coast. Bojangles might be more popular throughout the South than it is in the Northeast, simply because of what locals consider to be the best. Aside from popular restaurant chains, there are also independent fast food spots toping the list for some states.

According to a list compiled by Food & Wine, the best place to order fast food in all of California is at In-N-Out establishments located throughout the state.

Here's what Food & Wine had to say about the best place to order fast food in the entire state:

"Enjoying perhaps the best global brand recognition of any restaurant on this list, at least for the moment, what began life as a simple burger stand in suburban Los Angeles has become the unofficial ambassador of Southern California culture, the ceaselessly smiling brah of the burger world, and the first thing many visitors will experience upon arrival. The last few years have shown continued growth for the closely held private company, and while prices may appear to keep ticking up, In-N-Out remains one of the best (and most delicious) values in the business."

