The Best Fast Food Restaurant In Illinois

What is your favorite place to grab a quick bite to eat? The fast food options available to us greatly depend on what is most popular where we live. For example, In-N-Out is prominently available throughout the American West, but is less commonly seen along the East Coast. Bojangles might be more popular throughout the South than it is in the Northeast, simply because of what locals consider to be the best. Aside from popular restaurant chains, there are also independent fast food spots toping the list for some states.

According to a list compiled by Food & Wine, the best place to order fast food in all of Illinois is at Portillo's located in Addison, Elmhurst, and Oak Lawn.

Here's what Food & Wine had to say about the best place to order fast food in the entire state:

"Maybe you have to leave Chicago for a while, in order to truly appreciate one of the region’s most prolific fast food chains — maybe you need to be deprived of those Italian beef sandwiches on soft French bread, drowning in a wave of jus, and topped with spicy giardiniera, of those Polish sausages, of dogs dragged through the garden, of chocolate cake milk shakes, and crinkle-cut fries dressed in neon orange cheese — wherever you find a Portillo’s, in the suburbs of Chicago or Los Angeles or Phoenix or Tampa or Minneapolis, you step inside, and you’re home again, home in no-place-quite-like-it Illinois, dammit, and no matter how many locations they open, there are so many now, it’s always the same, there’s always that sense of place, and the food is always too delicious for its own good."

For a continued list of the best places to order fast food across the country visit foodandwine.com.