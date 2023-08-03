The Best Fast Food Restaurant In Nebraska

What is your favorite place to grab a quick bite to eat? The fast food options available to us greatly depend on what is most popular where we live. For example, In-N-Out is prominently available throughout the American West, but is less commonly seen along the East Coast. Bojangles might be more popular throughout the South than it is in the Northeast, simply because of what locals consider to be the best. Aside from popular restaurant chains, there are also independent fast food spots toping the list for some states.

According to a list compiled by Food & Wine, the best place to order fast food in all of Nebraska is at Don & Millie’s located near Omaha.

Here's what Food & Wine had to say about the best place to order fast food in the entire state:

"There aren’t nearly enough restaurants in this country like this Omaha-area chainlet, in fact there really aren’t any, and if there are, and we’ve missed them, please write us immediately, because doesn’t all the world need a casual counter joint where you can rock up for a cheap and delicious burger and fries, accompanied by a 99-cent margarita (all day, every day) or an also very affordable beer of your choice, after a sorely trying 9 to 5? With locations around the area vibing part vintage drive-in, part roadhouse, zero pretense, all fun, this curious, dated delight is perhaps most famous for its dedication to keeping one of Nebraska’s most essential culinary traditions alive — that is, of course, the deep-fried grilled cheese sandwich. Known around these parts as a cheese frenchee, perhaps in reference to its passing resemblance to the croque monsieur, the thing is batter coated and deep fried, and the results are exactly what you might expect them to be — perfection."

For a continued list of the best places to order fast food across the country visit foodandwine.com.