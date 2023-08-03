This Florida Restaurant Serves The Best Breakfast In The State

Many Americans wake up and look forward to the best meal of the day. Breakfast can come in many forms, from a sit-down meal of eggs, bacon, or pancakes, to a hearty sandwich and a cup of coffee you can take on the go.

For those who love early-morning meals, Mashed found the best place to order breakfast in each state. The website states, "By weighing awards, reviews, personal experiences, recommendations, and more, we've located the absolute best breakfast place in each of the 50 states."

Benny's on the Beach was crowned Florida's top breakfast restaurant! Here's why it was chosen:

"If eating at the best breakfast restaurant in Florida while enjoying breathtaking views of the ocean sounds like a neat way to begin your day, head to Benny's on the Beach. Founded back in 1986, is located on the Lake Worth Pier. You can't beat the scenery, and the breakfast food is even better. While you're at the beach, you might as well go with the Seaside Skillet. This glorious breakfast dish includes corned beef hash, a pair of over-easy eggs, queso blanco, and home fries."