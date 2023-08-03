This Spot Was Named Colorado's Most Unusual Town

The United States is home to some bizarre happenings, from our fascination with UFOs to the hundreds of strange landmarks and activities. Several places in the country have garnered a reputation for their out-of-the-ordinary tourist attractions, festivals, natural landscapes, restaurants, and other quirky features.

If you're curious about these destinations, Travel ALOT pinpointed the most unusual town in every state. Here's what the website had to say about its list:

"These places hold stories, traditions, and monuments that are sometimes a little off the beaten path--not many of these places are at the top of vacation bucket lists. But that doesn’t mean they’re not worth a visit! They all contribute, in their own small way, to the long, sometimes bizarre story of the United States."

According to writers, Crestone is the most unusual town in Colorado! Here's why:

"Crestone, Colorado is a hippie paradise, and it's easy to see why—it has more spiritual centers per capita than any other US city. So if you're looking for somewhere to kick back and find your inner peace through drum circles and patchouli oil, Crestone is definitely the place for you! Of course, there are plenty of other attractions, too; the hiking trails offer great views of rocky peaks, while the star-gazing opportunities cannot be understated in this small mountain town. All in all, Crestone has something for everyone looking to explore the unique customs of Colorado culture and find a little nirvana."

