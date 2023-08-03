Video Of Boston Cop Tumbling Down Children's Slide Goes Viral

A video showing a Boston Police Department officer tumbling down a children's slide has gone viral.

The clip shows the officer in full uniform making a fast fall as he goes down the slide before making a hard landing on the ground at the newly renovated playground at City Hall Plaza, Boston 25 News reports. The department said the officer, who was not publicly identified, was hurt during the incident, but used his personal insurance to receive treatment.

The officer didn't miss any time for his injuries and isn't facing disciplinary action, according to the department. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said she didn't "know what the circumstances were or what happened" but planned to "check in and make sure the officer is OK," while also praising the city's renovation project.

“We were just there over the weekend for the Puerto Rican festival. Every inch of City Hall Plaza, newly renovated, was in use. It was amazing to see so many kids all over the water features at that playground," Wu said via Boston 25 News.

The playground in the video has signage warning that the area is designated for children between the ages of 2-12, including the tall slide used by the officer in the video.

"f it looks like that there needs to more signage that this is for children or something, we can do that too," Wu said.