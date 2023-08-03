Washington Restaurant Has Some Of America's 'Absolute Best' Italian Food

It's no secret that Italian food is one of the most popular cuisines in America. Whether you're indulging in classics like spaghetti and lasagna or more specialized dishes, there are thousands of restaurants waiting to serve you their take on these traditional recipes.

If you're a big fan of Italian cuisine, Mashed released a list of restaurants serving the 'absolute best' Italian food in the U.S. The website states, "In our search for the best Italian food in the United States, we did not take our efforts lightly. All the spots on our list embrace not only excellent food but quality service and attention to atmosphere."

One Washington restaurant was featured on the list: Café Juanita! Here's why it was chosen:

"Along with specific nods to Italian cooking traditions, Cafe Juanita's menu attempts to be accommodating with diet-specific tasting menus. There are menus for pescatarians, vegetarians, vegans, and omnivores. Unfortunately, all diners will have to pay at least $140 per person to eat. If you choose to drink, you will get to sample a range of wines from the Pacific Northwest. The Yelp reviews are even better than others on this list (and that's saying a lot considering the top restaurants discussed, not to mention the hard-to-please attitude of many Yelpers). Cafe Juanita is surely one of the absolute best places to get Italian food in the U.S."