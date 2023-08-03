Yankees Pitcher Enters Rehab For Alcohol Abuse, Out Remainder Of Season
By Jason Hall
August 3, 2023
New York Yankees starting pitcher Domingo Germán has voluntarily entered inpatient treatment for alcohol abuse, general manager Brian Cashman revealed on Wednesday (August 3).
The Yankees confirmed that Germán (5-7, 4.56 ERA), who threw a perfect game in June, would be placed on the restricted list and miss the remainder of the 2023 MLB season.
“It is critical that Domingo completely focuses on addressing his health and well-being,” the Yankees said in a statement shared on their social media accounts Wednesday. “We will respect his privacy as he begins this process.”
Cashman said he spoke to the team before Wednesday night's 7-2 home win against the Tampa Bay Rays and acknowledged that Germán had dealt with alcohol abuse in the past, but said the team became aware of the issue prior to Tuesday (August 1) night's game against the Rays.
Statement from the New York Yankees: pic.twitter.com/kZhJETdr7x— New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 2, 2023
“I’m not going to go through the details of it,” Cashman said via MLB.com. “Certainly, it’s a very serious issue that affects way too many people, unfortunately. Hopefully the steps that are being taken today will really benefit him for the remaining part of his life, because it’s a very serious problem that you have to address head on.”
Yankees ace Gerrit Cole, who earned his 10th win of the season on Wednesday, described the pregame meeting as emotional.
"It just affects you as a human being," Cole said. "You care about your teammates and you care about your teammates' families. It's a sad situation. You want the best for Domingo."
Germán, 30, has had a checkered big league career since initially debuting for the Yankees in 2017. The Dominican native received an 81-game unpaid suspensions for a violation of the league's policy against domestic violence in 2019, which included mandatory counseling and carried through the entire pandemic-shortened 2020 MLB regular season.
Germán, who briefly announced his retirement in the summer of 2020, was also suspended 10 games in May for violating the league's policy on grip-enhancing substances.