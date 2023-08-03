Yankees Pitcher Enters Rehab For Alcohol Abuse, Out Remainder Of Season

“I’m not going to go through the details of it,” Cashman said via MLB.com. “Certainly, it’s a very serious issue that affects way too many people, unfortunately. Hopefully the steps that are being taken today will really benefit him for the remaining part of his life, because it’s a very serious problem that you have to address head on.”

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole, who earned his 10th win of the season on Wednesday, described the pregame meeting as emotional.

"It just affects you as a human being," Cole said. "You care about your teammates and you care about your teammates' families. It's a sad situation. You want the best for Domingo."

Germán, 30, has had a checkered big league career since initially debuting for the Yankees in 2017. The Dominican native received an 81-game unpaid suspensions for a violation of the league's policy against domestic violence in 2019, which included mandatory counseling and carried through the entire pandemic-shortened 2020 MLB regular season.

Germán, who briefly announced his retirement in the summer of 2020, was also suspended 10 games in May for violating the league's policy on grip-enhancing substances.