Another Victim Identified In Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Investigation

Authorities in New York have identified another victim in the Gilgo Beach serial killer investigation. Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said that Jane Doe No. 7, whose partial remains were discovered on Fire Island in 1996, was identified as 34-year-old Karen Vergata.

Tierney said the Vergata, who was believed to have worked as an escort, was reported missing in February 1996.

He did not say if Vergata's death was linked to Rex Heuermann, who is accused of killing at least three women and disposing of their bodies along a remote stretch of beach in Long Island.

"It's important to note that there are no charges at this time," Tierney said at a news conference. "Ms. Vergata's disappearance was in 1996, which is 27 years ago. We are going to continue to work this particular case, as we did the Gilgo Four investigation."

Tierney said that officials are close to identifying the remains of three others whose bodies were dumped along the beach.

Heuermann was arrested on July 13 and has been charged with killing three women and is suspected of killing a fourth woman.