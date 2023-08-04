Anthony Davis, Lakers Agree To Massive Record-Setting Extension

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis has agreed to a three-year, $186 million maximum contract extension, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul confirmed to ESPN on Friday (August 4).

Davis' new deal will keep him signed through 2028 and pay $62 million per year, the richest annual extension in NBA history. The former No. 1 overall pick became eligible for a three-year extension as of Friday and Paul quickly reached a deal with Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka.

Davis, 30, had two years and $84 million remaining on his contract prior to Friday's agreement. The eight-time All-Star averaged 25.9 points, 12.5 rebonds and 2.0 blocks per game during the 2022-23 NBA season, as well as 22.6 points, 14.1 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game during the Lakers' postseason run, which concluded in a Western Conference Finals sweep by the eventual NBA champion Denver Nuggets.