Big Ten To Add 2 More Teams Amid Pac-12's Grim Future: Future
By Jason Hall
August 4, 2023
The Big Ten is reportedly "expected to move ahead with former offer letters" to the University of Oregon and University of Washington amid the Pac-12 Conference's expected demise, sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Friday (August 4).
"Sources: Big Ten expected to move ahead with formal offer letters for Oregon and Washington. A Big Ten vote is expected to take place later today to formalize their admission, barring any last-minute snags," Thamel tweeted. "While there had been some initial pushback, the Big Ten vote is expected to be unanimous. First signature move of Tony Petitti's stint as Big Ten commissioner is on the cusp."
Sources: While there had been some initial pushback, the Big Ten vote is expected to be unanimous. First signature move of Tony Petitti's stint as Big Ten commissioner is on the cusp. https://t.co/MgGmPOdShm— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 4, 2023
Big Ten presidents and chancellors reportedly met Thursday (August 3) morning to discuss the possibility of adding Oregon and Washington, having previously offered accepted bids to Pac-12 rivals USC and UCLA last year.The conference is reportedly expected to vote unanimously in favor giving both Oregon and Washington formal offer letters to join the conference.
The Pac-12 is now expected to lose six teams with the four aforementioned joining the Big Ten, Colorado announcing it accepted its bid to the Big 12 last Thursday (July 27) and Arizona reportedly "in deep discussions" about joining the Big 12, sources told Thamel.
THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED.