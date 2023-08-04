Big Ten To Add 2 More Teams Amid Pac-12's Grim Future: Future

The Big Ten is reportedly "expected to move ahead with former offer letters" to the University of Oregon and University of Washington amid the Pac-12 Conference's expected demise, sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Friday (August 4).

"Sources: Big Ten expected to move ahead with formal offer letters for Oregon and Washington. A Big Ten vote is expected to take place later today to formalize their admission, barring any last-minute snags," Thamel tweeted. "While there had been some initial pushback, the Big Ten vote is expected to be unanimous. First signature move of Tony Petitti's stint as Big Ten commissioner is on the cusp."