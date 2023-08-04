California County Sells The Cheapest Gas In The Entire State

How much does the average gallon of gas cost where you are from? These prices can vary depending upon the rising cost of oil. Gas prices continue to increase across the country but some counties are keeping prices cheaper than others. The average cost of gas in California right now is just over $5, while the rest of the nation is paying around $3.83 per gallon. According to a map created by AAA, some California gas stations are even charging over $6 for gas. Despite the sudden rise, there are 9 California counties currently selling cheaper gas than the rest of the state. KTLA listed each of these counties, most of which are located in the central portion of the state.

The county selling the cheapest gas in the state is Yuba county, with gas being sold at $4.74. Sutter County is currently selling gas for $4.76. Stanislaus, San Joaquin, Tehama, Butte, Merced, Sacramento, and Tuolumne counties are all selling gas in the $4.80 range.

Counties selling the most expensive gas across the state as of August 4th are Los Angeles, Ventura, San Luis Obispo, Inyo, Mono, Mariposa, Nevada, Sierra, Trinity, Humboldt, Del Norte, and Siskiyou counties .

To keep up with daily gas price changes visit gasprices.aaa.com.