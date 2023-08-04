California Man Turns $500 Into $1 Million With Lucky Lottery Scratchers

One California man risked it all with luck on his side to exponentially increase the value of a previous lottery prize! According to FOX40, Vang Cha rarely played the lottery, but decided to research his odds and give it a try.

“I looked at the odds of winning and found it’s better odds than SuperLotto Plus, so I figured I might as well give it a shot." Cha purchased a ticket and won $500! It only cost him $30 to win $500... so why stop there? The lottery winner used the $500 that he won from the previous ticket to purchase 30 "$10 Xtreme Multiplier Scratchers". FOX 40 mentioned that Cha scratched 20 of the tickets off at work and 10 off at home. Nearing the end of his ticket books, Cha scratched off a winning number and could hardly believe his eyes.

He was a millionaire! What was once $500 was now $1 million all because Cha decided to do some research and take a risk. The now millionaire told Fox40 that he plans to invest the money that he won, and use the rest to continue buying scratch off tickets.

The winning ticket was purchased at Mike’s Liquors located in Sacramento.