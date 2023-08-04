Hole-In-One Photo Used To Identify Manslaughter Suspect

Authorities in Florida managed to track down a suspect wanted in connection with the death of an 87-year-old man thanks to a hole-in-one photo from a golf course.

Officials said that 87-year-old Dean Zook was heading to the Glenview Country Club to have dinner with his wife on June 28. While parking, he struck another car in the parking lot.

After the accident, 75-year-old Robert Moore came outside and confronted Zook. Zook admitted to hitting the car and asked to exchange insurance information.

Moore became incensed with Zook and punched him multiple times.

However, Moore soon realized that Zook did not hit his car and fled the scene, leaving Zook bleeding with serious injuries. When police officers arrived, they found Zook, and he was rushed to the hospital. He remained hospitalized until July 16, when he died from his injuries.

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage and credit card records from the golf club to try to identify the suspect. They also received an anonymous tip that the suspect's name was Bob. The tipster also sent them a photo of Bob taken at a different golf course on June 28.

They also used Google to search for information about Moore and found a photo of him from November posing after hitting a hole-in-one at Tarpon Boil Executive Golf Course in The Villages. In the picture, Moore was wearing the same clothes he had on when Zook was attacked.

Officials arrested Moore and charged him with aggravated manslaughter of an elderly person. He was released after posting a $30,000 bond.