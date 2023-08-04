Idaho College Murder Suspect Was Driving Alone On Night Of Killings: Lawyer

By Bill Galluccio

August 4, 2023

Bryan Kohberger Appears In Court For Hearing In University Of Idaho Murders Case
Photo: Pool / Getty Images News / Getty Images

Lawyers for Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in their off-campus house, claim that he was driving alone on the night of the murders.

His attorneys made the claim in a filing in response to a motion filed by prosecutors asking them to share Kohberger's exact location on the night of the killings and the names of any witnesses who could testify to his whereabouts.

"Mr. Kohberger is not claiming to be at a specific location at a specific time; at this time, there is not a specific witness to say precisely where Mr. Kohberger was at each moment of the hours between late night November 12, 2022, and early morning November 13, 2022. He was out, driving during the late night and early morning hours of November 12-13, 2022," his attorneys wrote in a court filing objecting to the prosecution's motion.

They went on to say that evidence to corroborate Kohberger's whereabouts the night that Kaylee GoncalvesMadison MogenXana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were killed would come from the cross-examination of witnesses and expert testimony from defense witnesses.

"Corroborating evidence may come from cross-examination of state's witnesses. Corroborating evidence may come from presentation of defense experts. Mr. Kohberger is aware of and will comply with his continuing duty to disclose information," Koherbger's attorneys wrote.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.