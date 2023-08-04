Idaho College Murder Suspect Was Driving Alone On Night Of Killings: Lawyer

Lawyers for Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in their off-campus house, claim that he was driving alone on the night of the murders.

His attorneys made the claim in a filing in response to a motion filed by prosecutors asking them to share Kohberger's exact location on the night of the killings and the names of any witnesses who could testify to his whereabouts.

"Mr. Kohberger is not claiming to be at a specific location at a specific time; at this time, there is not a specific witness to say precisely where Mr. Kohberger was at each moment of the hours between late night November 12, 2022, and early morning November 13, 2022. He was out, driving during the late night and early morning hours of November 12-13, 2022," his attorneys wrote in a court filing objecting to the prosecution's motion.

They went on to say that evidence to corroborate Kohberger's whereabouts the night that Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were killed would come from the cross-examination of witnesses and expert testimony from defense witnesses.

"Corroborating evidence may come from cross-examination of state's witnesses. Corroborating evidence may come from presentation of defense experts. Mr. Kohberger is aware of and will comply with his continuing duty to disclose information," Koherbger's attorneys wrote.