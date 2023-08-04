Illinois Pie Shop Serves The Best Pie In The Entire State

It's Pieday... we mean Friday! Yes, Friday.

It's Friday, and what better time to head to your nearest pie shop and dig into a delicious treat than to celebrate the conclusion of the work week? Many restaurants and shops scattered across the state are known for serving pie, but only one has received the reputation of serving the best pie around.

According to a list compiled by Yelp, the best place to order pie in all of Illinois is Spinning J Bakery and Soda Fountain located in Chicago. Yelp recommended trying the S’mores pie.

Here's what Yelp had to say about compiling the data to discover the best places to order pie across the country:

"This is an all-time list of the Top Pie in Every State according to Yelp. We identified businesses in the food category on Yelp with a large concentration of reviews mentioning “pie,” then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning “pie.” This list looked at businesses in the United States. All businesses were marked open on Yelp as of January 24, 2022. When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of January 24, 2022, 2022."

For a continued list of the best places to order a pie across the country visit blog.yelp.com.