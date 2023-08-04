Rare Otter Attack On River Leaves Three Women Injured

Three women were injured when they were attacked by an otter while tubing down the Jefferson River near Caldwell, Montana. The Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife, and Parks said the women spotted one or two otters in the water and that one of the otters swam toward them aggressively and started to attack them.

The women managed to get out of the water and call 911. Once they were on the shore, the otter retreated and left them alone.

One of the women suffered severe injuries to her hands and face and had to be airlifted to the hospital. The other two women suffered superficial wounds in the rare attack.

Officials said that they are not going to track down the otter, noting that the animals can be extremely protective of their territory, especially when their young are around.

"While attacks from otters are rare, otters can be protective of themselves and their young, especially at close distances. They give birth to their young in April and can later be seen with their young in the water during the summer. They may also be protective of food resources, especially when those resources are scarce," the department said in a statement.