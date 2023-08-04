Rare Otter Attack On River Leaves Three Women Injured

By Bill Galluccio

August 4, 2023

River Otter On Log
Photo: mlorenzphotography / Moment / Getty Images

Three women were injured when they were attacked by an otter while tubing down the Jefferson River near Caldwell, Montana. The Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife, and Parks said the women spotted one or two otters in the water and that one of the otters swam toward them aggressively and started to attack them.

The women managed to get out of the water and call 911. Once they were on the shore, the otter retreated and left them alone.

One of the women suffered severe injuries to her hands and face and had to be airlifted to the hospital. The other two women suffered superficial wounds in the rare attack.

Officials said that they are not going to track down the otter, noting that the animals can be extremely protective of their territory, especially when their young are around.

"While attacks from otters are rare, otters can be protective of themselves and their young, especially at close distances. They give birth to their young in April and can later be seen with their young in the water during the summer. They may also be protective of food resources, especially when those resources are scarce," the department said in a statement.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.