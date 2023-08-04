Taylor Swift Gives Kobe Bryant's Daughter Special Gift During Eras Tour

Taylor Swift's Los Angeles takeover kicked off with a very heartwarming start! During her Night 1 Eras Tour show at SoFi Stadium on Thursday, August 3rd, Swift was performing the song "22" and paused to share a sweet moment with Bianka Bryant, the daughter of the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

The video was caught on camera and shows Swift walking down to the end of the stage and getting on her knees to give the 6-year-old a giant hug. She also gave Bianka her hat and another tight squeeze before getting back up and joining her dancers. Bianka's mother, Vanessa Bryant, who was married to Kobe for 19 years before his death in 2020, shared a sweet photo of the special moment. "We love you, Taylor Swift," she captioned the photo.