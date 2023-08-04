Taylor Swift Gives Kobe Bryant's Daughter Special Gift During Eras Tour
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 4, 2023
Taylor Swift's Los Angeles takeover kicked off with a very heartwarming start! During her Night 1 Eras Tour show at SoFi Stadium on Thursday, August 3rd, Swift was performing the song "22" and paused to share a sweet moment with Bianka Bryant, the daughter of the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant.
The video was caught on camera and shows Swift walking down to the end of the stage and getting on her knees to give the 6-year-old a giant hug. She also gave Bianka her hat and another tight squeeze before getting back up and joining her dancers. Bianka's mother, Vanessa Bryant, who was married to Kobe for 19 years before his death in 2020, shared a sweet photo of the special moment. "We love you, Taylor Swift," she captioned the photo.
The Eras Tour will continue at SoFi Stadium for another five nights and will surely be full of surprise songs, special guests, and exciting moments. The shows also mark Swift's last performances in the US before starting the international dates.
If you didn't get to experience the Eras Tour, Swift surprised US fans with more chances to see her massively successful tour. "Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era 😝," Swift wrote on Instagram on Thursday. Swifties in Miami, New Orleans, Indianapolis, and Toronto will have a chance to see Swift explore all of her musical eras but they will have to wait a bit as the new tour dates are slated for the fall of 2024. Fans can register for presale now at TaylorSwift.com!