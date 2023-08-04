The Best Fast Food Restaurant In Michigan

What is your favorite place to grab a quick bite to eat? The fast food options available to us greatly depend on what is most popular where we live. For example, In-N-Out is prominently available throughout the American West, but is less commonly seen along the East Coast. Bojangles might be more popular throughout the South than it is in the Northeast, simply because of what locals consider to be the best. Aside from popular restaurant chains, there are also independent fast food spots toping the list for some states.

According to a list compiled by Food & Wine, the best place to order fast food in all of Michigan is at National Coney Island located throughout the southeastern region on the state.

Here's what Food & Wine had to say about the best place to order fast food in the entire state:

"This whole Coney Island business, out here in Michigan, it’s really only confusing on paper, because once you’ve had your first Coney dog, which will be at Lafayette’s in Detroit, if you are living correctly, and let’s not get into a whole argument, you’ll know exactly what it’s about, and you won’t really care what they’re called, or what these lil’ pups have to do with the premiere public bathing/entertainments destination historically favored by New York’s working class. The diminutive doggos are built around the flavorful locally made wieners everybody around here appears to favor, wisely, served up in soft, white buns, topped with chili sauce and mustard and diced onions."

