The Best Fast Food Restaurant In Minnesota

What is your favorite place to grab a quick bite to eat? The fast food options available to us greatly depend on what is most popular where we live. For example, In-N-Out is prominently available throughout the American West, but is less commonly seen along the East Coast. Bojangles might be more popular throughout the South than it is in the Northeast, simply because of what locals consider to be the best. Aside from popular restaurant chains, there are also independent fast food spots toping the list for some states.

According to a list compiled by Food & Wine, the best place to order fast food in all of Minnesota is at MyBurger located in Minneapolis.

Here's what Food & Wine had to say about the best place to order fast food in the entire state:

"Maybe let’s not say all, but most of those pricey so-called gourmet burger chains that have cropped up around the country in recent years? Their services aren’t so much needed in the Twin Cities, which since 2004 have been enjoying the effort put forward by this homegrown company, where if it fits in the bun, you can have it on your burger, pretty much, a policy encouraged/enabled by the rather quirky monthly specials. Recent limited-time offers have ranged from an experiment with the hometown favorite, the Jucy Lucy, to a crowd-pleasing burger topped with bacon, cheddar, hash browns and sour cream — sort of like a loaded baked potato, but also a burger."

