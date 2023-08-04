The Best Fast Food Restaurant In Pennsylvania

What is your favorite place to grab a quick bite to eat? The fast food options available to us greatly depend on what is most popular where we live. For example, In-N-Out is prominently available throughout the American West, but is less commonly seen along the East Coast. Bojangles might be more popular throughout the South than it is in the Northeast, simply because of what locals consider to be the best. Aside from popular restaurant chains, there are also independent fast food spots toping the list for some states.

According to a list compiled by Food & Wine, the best place to order fast food in all of Pennsylvania is at Wawa located throughout the state.

Here's what Food & Wine had to say about the best place to order fast food in the entire state:

"There are sports rivalries, and then there are the regional convenience store rivalries that are a very real thing to Pennsylvanians, and the source of endless, mild entertainment to outsiders. Try the rest — Sheetz, Rutter’s, Turkey Hill, GetGo, we’re probably missing one or two — and then try the best, which is not only a gas station and a convenience store, it’s also the most popular destination for a quick and affordable bite for generations of hard working people in the southeastern part of the state, and increasingly, beyond. The love for Wawa is centered around three, very key aspects of the experience—there are those hoagies, from a tasty Italian to a not-half-bad cheese steak, all for a few bucks. Then there’s the coffee — no convenience store comes close; their limited edition Wawa Reserve program brings in some surprising single-origin coffees from around the world, and you can always sample before you commit. "

For a continued list of the best places to order fast food across the country visit foodandwine.com.