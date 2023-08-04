This Colorado Restaurant Serves The Best Breakfast In The State

Many Americans wake up and look forward to the best meal of the day. Breakfast can come in many forms, from a sit-down meal of eggs, bacon, or pancakes, to a hearty sandwich and a cup of coffee you can take on the go.

For those who love early-morning meals, Mashed found the best place to order breakfast in each state. The website states, "By weighing awards, reviews, personal experiences, recommendations, and more, we've located the absolute best breakfast place in each of the 50 states."

Bacon Social House was crowned Colorado's top breakfast restaurant! Here's why it was chosen:

"You know a breakfast restaurant is on the right track when they are so proud of their bacon that they put it in their name. Bacon Social House has locations in the Colorado cities of Denver and Littleton and, as you would guess, bacon is this breakfast restaurant's main event. You can order something called the OMFG Bacon Flight, and you'll get a variety of some of the best bacon found in the country, including chile lime bacon, candied bacon, and pecanwood bacon."