Video Shows Passengers Evacuating After Plane's Tire Burst Into Flames
By Jason Hall
August 4, 2023
A video shared online shows passengers desperately evacuating a Delta Airlines plane after it blew a tire that burst into flames after landing.
Flight 1437, a Boeing 757, departed from Richmond, Virginia, and landed at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta at around 6:00 p.m., on Wednesday (August 2), according to 11 Alive, which received and shared the clip of passengers exiting the plane down inflatable slides as safety personnel attempted to extinguish the fire.
"The Delta team was extremely organized and professional with no panic," Bruce Campbell, a passenger on the plane, told 11Alive. "There are probably 100 ground safety personnel here and 20 vehicles so the response was amazing."
A total of 190 people were on the plane when its tire caught fire, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. One person was reported to be injured, however, their condition was not released publicly, FOX 5 Atlanta reports.
A Delta Airlines Boeing 757 was evacuated from Atlanta International Airport due to a tyre burst upon landing. pic.twitter.com/rxt1tj8Pjx— Insider Corner (@insidercnews) August 3, 2023
Delta Air Lines issued the following statement in response to the incident via USA TODAY:
"We appreciate the efforts of our flight crew and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport first responders to manage through the safe landing of flight 1437 at our hub this afternoon. Initial reports indicate that one of the aircraft’s tires blew upon landing and components of the landing gear were hot. Customers evacuated via emergency slides and are being moved to the terminal via bus. We apologize to each for this experience – nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and crew."