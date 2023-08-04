Video Shows Passengers Evacuating After Plane's Tire Burst Into Flames

A video shared online shows passengers desperately evacuating a Delta Airlines plane after it blew a tire that burst into flames after landing.

Flight 1437, a Boeing 757, departed from Richmond, Virginia, and landed at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta at around 6:00 p.m., on Wednesday (August 2), according to 11 Alive, which received and shared the clip of passengers exiting the plane down inflatable slides as safety personnel attempted to extinguish the fire.

"The Delta team was extremely organized and professional with no panic," Bruce Campbell, a passenger on the plane, told 11Alive. "There are probably 100 ground safety personnel here and 20 vehicles so the response was amazing."

A total of 190 people were on the plane when its tire caught fire, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. One person was reported to be injured, however, their condition was not released publicly, FOX 5 Atlanta reports.