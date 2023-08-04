Washington City Named Among The Noisiest Places In America

By Zuri Anderson

August 4, 2023

Photo: Robert Decker / The Image Bank / gregobagel / E+ / Getty Images

There are many aspects of the body one must pay attention to, including their hearing. Americans are surrounded by all kinds of noise that can affect our ears over time. Emergency sirens, traffic sounds, loud events, and even the general buzz of restaurants and bars are just some of the clamor that can impact people over time.

Forbes Health dug through data to see which U.S. cities posed the greatest risk to residents' hearing health. Researchers explain how they determined their picks:

"Forbes Health set out to determine which metropolitan areas in the U.S. could pose the greatest risks to residents’ hearing health. In ranking cities, we calculated the density of 11 types of noise-producing establishments in each locale. Establishments were weighted based on how potentially damaging they can be to hearing health, how accessible they are to the general public and whether they require some form of hearing protection for entry."

A Washington metro area was included on the list: the Spokane-Spokane Valley area. It ranked No. 18 overall. 

Here are the Top 10 noisiest metro cities in America:

  1. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, California
  2. Winston-Salem, North Carolina
  3. Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, Pennsylvania-New Jersey
  4. Greensboro-High Point, North Carolina
  5. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, Indiana
  6. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, New York
  7. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, Nevada
  8. Wichita, Kansas
  9. Columbus, Ohio
  10. Rochester, New York

Check out the full report on forbes.com.

