Watch: Kodak Black Gets Admitted To The Hospital
By Tony M. Centeno
August 4, 2023
Kodak Black's fan are growing more concerned after he was reportedly admitted into a local hospital in his hometown.
On Thursday night, August 3, a TikTok user posted a short video that show's the moment 'Yak was taken into the emergency room. In the brief clip, you can see two nurses wheel the "Super Gremlin" artist into the entrance of Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale. Kodak had his arm over his face to shield his eyes while several people in the waiting room of the hospital look on and record the moment on their phones.
The video doesn't show any other details, but the user was adamant that it was an authentic account of the rapper's recent trip to the hospital. As of this report, there's no confirmation on what caused Kodak to seek medical treatment at the hospital. He appeared to be fine in a video he posted to his timeline earlier this week.
Kodak has been the hot topic of discussion lately, especially after he recently collaborated with 6ix9ine for their new song "Shaka Laka" with Yailin la Mas Viral. 'Yak sparked outrage online after he appeared in the official music video with the problematic rapper. Despite the negative feedback from the likes of Boosie Badazz, 'Yak wasn't too fazed because he reportedly received $1 million for his work on the song.
iHeartRadio has reached out to his team and lawyer Bradford Cohen for comment. We hope Kodak Black makes a full recovery.