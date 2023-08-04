Watch: Kodak Black Gets Admitted To The Hospital

The video doesn't show any other details, but the user was adamant that it was an authentic account of the rapper's recent trip to the hospital. As of this report, there's no confirmation on what caused Kodak to seek medical treatment at the hospital. He appeared to be fine in a video he posted to his timeline earlier this week.



Kodak has been the hot topic of discussion lately, especially after he recently collaborated with 6ix9ine for their new song "Shaka Laka" with Yailin la Mas Viral. 'Yak sparked outrage online after he appeared in the official music video with the problematic rapper. Despite the negative feedback from the likes of Boosie Badazz, 'Yak wasn't too fazed because he reportedly received $1 million for his work on the song.



iHeartRadio has reached out to his team and lawyer Bradford Cohen for comment. We hope Kodak Black makes a full recovery.

