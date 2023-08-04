Cities are cultural hubs where most of the best entertainment around can be found, where the newest shopping centers and eateries are built and where people want to reside. Well, at least, that’s how it used to be.

The website Travel A Lot published a report which determined which urbanized areas are experiencing higher levels of population shrinkage. There are still a handful of major cities that are booming population-wise, but as more are settling in, others are heading out.

Travel A Lot explained:

"States that usually experience population growth are also shrinking in size. States like Idaho, Nevada, Utah, Washington, and Florida are exploding in population to the point where there are few (if any) cities that had a net loss! That being said, most states can’t boast this amazing accomplishment."

In order to compile the list, data was taken directly from the U.S. Census Bureau. The results are fascinating:

"In each state, we identified the top urban regions where individuals are leaving – fleeing, in some cases. These places are hemorrhaging residents so quickly that some may even lose their city status! It might be best to leave right away if you reside in one of these cities."

Nogales, Arizona, is facing a decrease in population by -5.1%. The reasons why are laid out below:

"Arizona's Santa Cruz County has the city of Nogales. Nogales is a significant port for the import of goods from Mexico and is situated directly on the US-Mexico border. In addition, this city is well-known for a number of tourist destinations, including the Mission Los Santos Ángeles de Guevavi and the Pimeria Alta Historical Society Museum.

Arizona overall is gaining residents each year at a rate of 1.4% each year. Nogales however, has lost nearly 5% of it's total residents as of late. In 2020 this city's population was 20,837. Just one year later that number dropped to 19,770 living within the city limits."