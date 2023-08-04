Cities are cultural hubs where most of the best entertainment around can be found, where the newest shopping centers and eateries are built and where people want to reside. Well, at least, that’s how it used to be.

The website Travel A Lot published a report which determined which urbanized areas are experiencing higher levels of population shrinkage. There are still a handful of major cities that are booming population-wise, but as more are settling in, others are heading out.

Travel A Lot explained:

"States that usually experience population growth are also shrinking in size. States like Idaho, Nevada, Utah, Washington, and Florida are exploding in population to the point where there are few (if any) cities that had a net loss! That being said, most states can’t boast this amazing accomplishment."

In order to compile the list, data was taken directly from the U.S. Census Bureau. The results are fascinating:

"In each state, we identified the top urban regions where individuals are leaving – fleeing, in some cases. These places are hemorrhaging residents so quickly that some may even lose their city status! It might be best to leave right away if you reside in one of these cities."

Henderson, Kentucky, is facing a decrease in population by -0.8%. The reasons why are laid out below:

"Henderson is renowned for having a long history with trains. Between 1902 and 1971, a lot of well-known and powerful persons traveled through Henderson's Union Station. Some of them were Dwight Eisenhower, Harry Truman, and Franklin Roosevelt. Today, you can observe as commuter trains pass through Henderson's downtown roughly every 30 minutes.

Henderson's population has declined by -0.8% from the most recent census, which showed a population of 27,931, in 2020, and is currently falling at a pace of -0.28% annually. Henderson's population density per square mile is 1,726 and it spans across 18 miles. Last year they lost just over 200 residents."