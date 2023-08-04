Cities are cultural hubs where most of the best entertainment around can be found, where the newest shopping centers and eateries are built and where people want to reside. Well, at least, that’s how it used to be.

The website Travel A Lot published a report which determined which urbanized areas are experiencing higher levels of population shrinkage. There are still a handful of major cities that are booming population-wise, but as more are settling in, others are heading out.

Travel A Lot explained:

"States that usually experience population growth are also shrinking in size. States like Idaho, Nevada, Utah, Washington, and Florida are exploding in population to the point where there are few (if any) cities that had a net loss! That being said, most states can’t boast this amazing accomplishment."

In order to compile the list, data was taken directly from the U.S. Census Bureau. The results are fascinating:

"In each state, we identified the top urban regions where individuals are leaving – fleeing, in some cases. These places are hemorrhaging residents so quickly that some may even lose their city status! It might be best to leave right away if you reside in one of these cities."

West Wendover, Nevada, is facing a decrease in population by -0.4%. The reasons why are laid out below:

"West Wendover, Nevada, has had a population decline of about 0.4% from 2020 to 2021. West Wendover had a population of 4,511 in 2020 and in 2021 it had a population of 4,492. These numbers show a population decline lower than every other city in the great state, but certainly not a record low.

West Wendover, Nevada, is one of the smallest of the 366 metropolitan statistical areas where this population data comes from. West Wendover, 120 miles to the east of Reno, is a well-liked overnight stop with an array of casino-resorts, buffets, steakhouses, and gaming options. It also offers a great basecamp for exploring the expansive Bonneville Salt Flats."