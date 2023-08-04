Cities are cultural hubs where most of the best entertainment around can be found, where the newest shopping centers and eateries are built and where people want to reside. Well, at least, that’s how it used to be.

The website Travel A Lot published a report which determined which urbanized areas are experiencing higher levels of population shrinkage. There are still a handful of major cities that are booming population-wise, but as more are settling in, others are heading out.

Travel A Lot explained:

"States that usually experience population growth are also shrinking in size. States like Idaho, Nevada, Utah, Washington, and Florida are exploding in population to the point where there are few (if any) cities that had a net loss! That being said, most states can’t boast this amazing accomplishment."

In order to compile the list, data was taken directly from the U.S. Census Bureau. The results are fascinating:

"In each state, we identified the top urban regions where individuals are leaving – fleeing, in some cases. These places are hemorrhaging residents so quickly that some may even lose their city status! It might be best to leave right away if you reside in one of these cities."

Hobbs, New Mexico, is facing a decrease in population by -2.1%. The reasons why are laid out below:

"With its clear sky panoramas and breathtaking sunsets, the Hobbs area epitomizes the best of the high desert. A completely varied heritage can be seen in the area, which is home to Hispanic culture, farming customs, and cowboy folklore. Hobbs really does seem to have something for everyone to enjoy.

Hobbs, New Mexico experienced record growth over the past decade with a population boom of almost 20%. That silver lining ended in the year 2021 when their residency declined by just over 2%. Marking a short stop to their self proclaimed "magic number" of 50.000 people. Maybe next year Hobbs!"