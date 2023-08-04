Cities are cultural hubs where most of the best entertainment around can be found, where the newest shopping centers and eateries are built and where people want to reside. Well, at least, that’s how it used to be.

The website Travel A Lot published a report which determined which urbanized areas are experiencing higher levels of population shrinkage. There are still a handful of major cities that are booming population-wise, but as more are settling in, others are heading out.

Travel A Lot explained:

"States that usually experience population growth are also shrinking in size. States like Idaho, Nevada, Utah, Washington, and Florida are exploding in population to the point where there are few (if any) cities that had a net loss! That being said, most states can’t boast this amazing accomplishment."

In order to compile the list, data was taken directly from the U.S. Census Bureau. The results are fascinating:

"In each state, we identified the top urban regions where individuals are leaving – fleeing, in some cases. These places are hemorrhaging residents so quickly that some may even lose their city status! It might be best to leave right away if you reside in one of these cities."

Garland, Texas, is facing a decrease in population by -1.4%. The reasons why are laid out below:

"With more than 300 firms, Garland is currently one of the biggest manufacturing hubs in the state of Texas. The second half of the 20th century cemented Garland's status as a major cultural hub in North Texas. Unfortunately, it also has an unemployment rate of over 6% as of 2022.

Garland, Texas, which saw a 1.4% loss in population, tops the list for all of Texas. Between 2020 and 2021, this huge manufacturing city was able to shed roughly 3,400 residents. In the year 2020, the city had a population of 245,478. In the year 2021, it had only 242,035 living within the city limits."