Yo Gotti Drops 'I Showed U So' Mixtape With DJ Drama, Moneybagg Yo & More

Gotti pops his sh!t on every track while Mr. Thanksgiving boasts about their impact on the rap game throughout the mixtape. The Memphis native uses every opportunity to show how he's prospered in music, business and love over the past 17 years. His mixtape includes stand-outs like "1st Hunnid Bands" and "The One." In the video for "The One," we see Gotti and his girlfriend Angela Simmons enjoying themselves during a lavish vacation. It's the couple's latest video together following the visuals for his previously released single "No Fake Love."



I Showed U So comes a year after Gotti delivered his CM10: Free Game album last year. The album features collaborations with Kodak Black, Shenseea, 42 Dugg, Moneybagg Yo, Blac Youngsta, EST Gee and more. He also released CMG's compilation album Gangsta Art featuring the entire roster including GloRilla, Mozzy, Lehla Samia and more.



Listen to Yo Gotti's new mixtape below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

