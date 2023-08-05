Madonna Shares Update On Rescheduled Celebration Tour Dates
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 5, 2023
Madonna has shared an update about her postponed Celebration Tour. On Friday night (August 4th), the Queen of Pop took to social media to thank fans and reveal that more information on the newly scheduled tour will be coming out soon.
“Thank you again for your incredible support and patience over these past few weeks!” Madonna wrote on a re-posted Instagram Story. “I’m happy to report that the re-routed tour schedule will be coming in the next few days! “See you soon for a well deserved Celebration!! 🎉🌈🥳💘."
August 4, 2023
Last month, Madonna's longtime manager Guy Oseary revealed that the pop star had been taken to the ICU and intubated after she "developed a serious bacterial infection." While there's still little information on the infection, sources close to her have claimed that her rigorous rehearsal schedule for the Celebration Tour may have contributed.
Since then, Madonna has seemingly recovered beautifully. By the time the 40th anniversary of her debut album rolled around, the performer was celebrating being able to move and dance around again. "To be able to move my body and dance just a little bit makes me feel like the Luckiest Star in the world!" Madonna wrote alongside a video of herself shaking it to one of her very first hits, "Lucky Star."
She was later seen attending Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour in New Jersey at the start of this month. Beyoncé gave a loving shout-out to the Queen of Pop while performing her Renaissance hit "Break My Soul." "Big shoutout to the queen," Bey said as she walked across the stage with her dancers. "Queen Mother, Madonna, we love you." The two pop icons teamed up for a remix of the hit last summer called "The Queens Remix" and mashes up "Break My Soul" with Madonna's 1990 hit "Vogue."