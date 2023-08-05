Madonna Shares Update On Rescheduled Celebration Tour Dates

Madonna has shared an update about her postponed Celebration Tour. On Friday night (August 4th), the Queen of Pop took to social media to thank fans and reveal that more information on the newly scheduled tour will be coming out soon.

“Thank you again for your incredible support and patience over these past few weeks!” Madonna wrote on a re-posted Instagram Story. “I’m happy to report that the re-routed tour schedule will be coming in the next few days! “See you soon for a well deserved Celebration!! 🎉🌈🥳💘."