Sophia Bush Files For Divorce After 13 Months Of Marriage

Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes have called it quits on their marriage. According to People, the One Tree Hill star filed for divorce from Hughes on Friday, August 4th, after 13 months of marriage.

“Sophia and Grant were friends for 10 years and bonded during COVID through their love of community service,” a source close to the couple told the outlet. “They continue to run their nonprofit together and remain good friends.”

Bush and Hughes celebrated their wedding anniversary in a post on Instagram in June. “Today marks 365 days of calling you ‘husband,’” she captioned a photo from their wedding day per People. The photo doesn't appear to be on her Instagram feed anymore. “Best decision of my life. It still feels just like this. Ecstatic. Running toward the future, grinning and laughing, together. I love you, my favorite. Happy Anniversary 🤍.”

The two tied the knot in June 2022 at the City County Clerk's Office in Tulsa, Oklahoma almost a year after announcing their engagement. In August 2021, the actress revealed that Hughes had proposed to her on a boat during a vacation at Lake Como in Italy. "So it turns out that being your favorite person's favorite person is the actual best feeling on planet Earth 💫 #YES," she wrote at the time. The two were first romantically linked after they were spotted holding hands as they walked in Malibu in May 2020.

Before Hughes, Bush was married to her One Tree Hill costar Chad Michael Murray from 2005 to 2006.