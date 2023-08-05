Although Sophia Bush hasn't officially spoken up about her filing for divorce from her spouse of 13 months, she has removed her married name from her Instagram profile.

Bush is separating from Grant Hughes, 41, for reasons yet to be disclosed. As of today, the Hughes surname has been deleted from Bush's social media account, which is the same platform where the One Tree Hill star posted about her wedding anniversary in June. Along with a photo from their marriage ceremony at the City County Clerk's Office in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Bush wrote a sweet message to Hughes:

"Today marks 365 days of calling you 'husband.'

'Best decision of my life. It still feels just like this. Ecstatic. Running toward the future, grinning and laughing, together. I love you, my favorite. Happy Anniversary..."

The post can no longer be found on Bush's page.

Although Bush and Hughes' time together as husband and wife was fairly short-lived, they have an extensive history. The two were friends for 10 years before growing closer during the Covid-19 pandemic as they shared a passion for community service. They run a nonprofit organization called The Bush Hughes Foundation For Progress that they still plan to run together despite the split.

Previously, Bush was married to One Tree Hill co-star Chad Michael Murray.