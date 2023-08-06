Ex-Auburn Player Hired PI To Track Wife Who Plotted To Kill Him: Report

A former Auburn Tigers football player reportedly hired a private investigator to track his estranged wife and confronted the man he suspected to be her lover prior to their arrest in a plot to murder him.

Robert Shiver, 38, a former Auburn long snapper, reportedly paid a high-priced snoop to track his wife, Lindsay Shiver, 36, on the island of Abaco in The Bahamas amid an ongoing divorce, multiple sources with knowledge of the situation told the New York Post on Saturday (August 5). A private investigator eventually captured Lindsay and Terrance Adrien Bethel, her alleged lover and another suspect charged in a murder plot against Robert, at Grabbers Bar and Grill.

Robert confronted Bethel after the pictures were taken and told him "Thanks for taking care of my wife," after his suspicions were confirmed. Sources told the Post that Lindsay and Bethel were captured together in photos taken at several locations in The Bahamas.

Robert Shiver spoke with prosecutors, which led to their decision to withdraw their objection to the release of Lindsay Shiver, Bethel and Faron Newbold, 29, Bahamas Court News reported on Tuesday (August 1).