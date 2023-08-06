Ex-Auburn Player Hired PI To Track Wife Who Plotted To Kill Him: Report
By Jason Hall
August 6, 2023
A former Auburn Tigers football player reportedly hired a private investigator to track his estranged wife and confronted the man he suspected to be her lover prior to their arrest in a plot to murder him.
Robert Shiver, 38, a former Auburn long snapper, reportedly paid a high-priced snoop to track his wife, Lindsay Shiver, 36, on the island of Abaco in The Bahamas amid an ongoing divorce, multiple sources with knowledge of the situation told the New York Post on Saturday (August 5). A private investigator eventually captured Lindsay and Terrance Adrien Bethel, her alleged lover and another suspect charged in a murder plot against Robert, at Grabbers Bar and Grill.
Robert confronted Bethel after the pictures were taken and told him "Thanks for taking care of my wife," after his suspicions were confirmed. Sources told the Post that Lindsay and Bethel were captured together in photos taken at several locations in The Bahamas.
Robert Shiver spoke with prosecutors, which led to their decision to withdraw their objection to the release of Lindsay Shiver, Bethel and Faron Newbold, 29, Bahamas Court News reported on Tuesday (August 1).
#LindsayShiver & her alleged 28-year-old boyfriend #TerranceBethel and #FaronNewbold, also 28, who authorities say was hired to be the hitman are moved to a different jail. #Nassau #Bahamas pic.twitter.com/2oHZi5sOGj— xoxocrimegirl (@xoxocrimegirl) July 31, 2023
Lindsay Shiver was granted a $100,000 cash bail and has been ordered to wear an ankle bracelet while remaining in The Bahamas until her next court appearance scheduled for October 5. Bethel and Newbold were each granted $20,000 bail, as well as having been ordered to wear tracking devices and sign in at the Marsh Harbour Police Station three times per week.
Authorities in the Bahamas discovered WhatsApp messages discussing a potential murder plot targeting Robert Shiver. A phone was discovered at Grabber's Bar and Grill in Great Guana Cay while Bahamian police were investigating a suspected burglary earlier this month.
Authorities have not publicly confirmed whether the phone belonged to Lindsay Shiver, Bethel or Newbold. Robert and Lindsay Shiver own a house in the Bahamas where she is reported to have met Bethel, whom she formed a romantic relationship with, a source with knowledge of the situation told the Thomasville Times-Enterprise.
Robert Shiver reportedly filed from divorce upon learning that his wife had started an affair with Bethel, at which point the three suspects allegedly crafted a murder plot.
“On July 16, 2023 at Abaco, while being together did, with a common purpose agree to commit an offense, namely the murder of Richard Shiver,” a police report obtained by the Thomasville Times-Enterprise.
Lindsay and Robert Shiver met at a fitness class while attending Auburn University in 2007 and share three children together, according to a post shared on her Instagram account.
Lindsay Shiver was a former beauty pageant contestant who was named Miss Houston County in 2005 and finished second in the National Peanut Festival that same year, according to WDHN.
Robert Shiver was a long snapper for the Tigers from 2006-08 and signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2009, but was cut prior to the beginning of the season. The 38-year-old is listed as the executive vice president of Senior Life Insurance Company, which is based in Thomasville, Georgia, according to the company's website.