Mattel To Hire 'Chief Uno Player,' Offering $277 An Hour

$277 an hour certainly has a nice ring to it.

According to CNN, Mattel is looking to hire a "Chief Uno player" to teach and promote Uno Quatro: "a new version of Uno that combines connecting four tiles in a row, as in Connect 4, with the classic Uno feature of matching numbers and colors." For a cool $277 an hour ($4,444 a week), one lucky individual will be tasked with teaching the new game to strangers across New York City and curating social media content for the brand (including but not limited to livestream video and interviews).

Ray Adler, global head of games at Mattel, expressed how excited the company was to offer the position to the "ultimate" Uno player.

“We’re thrilled to offer a position to the ultimate Uno player to help introduce our brand-new game, Uno Quatro, to the world."

So, how do you apply?

U.S citizens over the age of 18 are encouraged to apply for the unique position. Job requirements include being able to lift over 50-pounds when setting up a tent and table around the city, and being able to sit for long periods of time. Tim Calkins, marketing professor at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management, believes that TikTok engagement is the key to spreading the word about the new game on a large scale.

“I suspect many people have not thought about Uno in a very long time…then suddenly you see this on TikTok, and now you are interested in it again."

Chief Uno player will be a temporary position lasting only four weeks, beginning on September 13th. Uno Quatro was released on May 16th, 2023 and is recommended for individuals aged 7 years and older.