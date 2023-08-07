3 Killed As Firefighting Helicopters Collide In Midair

By Bill Galluccio

August 7, 2023

Firefighter rescue helicopter with helitanker droping water
Photo: Tunatura / iStock / Getty Images

Three people were killed when two helicopters battling a brush fire in southern California collided on Sunday (August 6) night. Authorities said that six helicopters were dispatched after a structure fire spread to a nearby field.

The fire was about three acres large when firefighters responded.

The NTSB said that a Bell 407 helicopter and a Sikorsky S-64E helicopter collided in midair. While the Sikorsky S-64E helicopter managed to land safely, the Bell 407 helicopter crashed, killing all three people onboard.

The victims were not identified, but officials said they included a contracted pilot, a CalFire division chief, and a CalFire captain. They are the first victims of the fire season in California.

“I would like to express our deepest sympathies and sorrow to the families and coworkers of the personnel,” CalFire Southern Region Chief David Fulcher said. “This was a tragic loss for the community, the fire service community and CalFire, and Riverside County Fire Department.”

The crash also sparked another fire, which grew to about 4 acres before it was extinguished.

Officials said that the original fire is still burning but that firefighters have stopped its forward spread.

