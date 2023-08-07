Bear Bites Camper Relaxing In Hammock In Colorado

Wildlife officials in Colorado are actively searching for a bear after it attacked a camper Saturday night (August 6). According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the incident happened near the Purgatoire River in Trinidad.

The man, who wished to not be identified, told officials he was relaxing in his hammock when he heard rustling noises around 10 p.m. When he turned on his headlamp, that's when the bear bit his arm and wandered off into the woods, CPW states.

Officials said the victim left his campsite and went to a motel to call 911. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment. The victim claims he didn't have any food or any other attractants at the campground.

"Bear attacks are rare and we take them very seriously," Mike Brown, CPW's area wildlife manager for the Southwest region said in a statement. "We are doing everything we can to locate this bear. And we continue to investigate the incident. Luckily, the victim's injury appears to be relatively minor."

CPW and the U.S. Department of Agriculture are looking for the bear along with trappers, inspectors, and dogs, according to the release. They also set up a treat near the campground in case it returns.

The agency confirmed they will euthanize the bear once they capture it, per their policy.