Bella Hadid Shares Intimate Health Update: 'Finally Healthy'

Bella Hadid has opened up about her journey with chronic health issues. In a lengthy and emotional Instagram post, showing the supermodel undergoing tests and treatments, Hadid revealed that she's "finally healthy" after years of battling Lyme disease among other disabling health issues.

"The little me that suffered would be so proud of grown me for not giving up on myself," she started her caption. "Thankful to my mommy for keeping all of my medical records, sticking by me, never leaving my side, protecting, supporting, but most of all, believing me through all of this."

She went on to emphasize, "One thing I want to express to you all is that 1: I am okay and you do not have to worry, ♥️and 2:I wouldn’t change anything for the world. If I had to go through all of this again, to get here, to this exact moment I’m in right now, with all of you, finally healthy, I would do it all again. It made me who I am today."