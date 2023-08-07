Bella Hadid Shares Intimate Health Update: 'Finally Healthy'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 7, 2023
Bella Hadid has opened up about her journey with chronic health issues. In a lengthy and emotional Instagram post, showing the supermodel undergoing tests and treatments, Hadid revealed that she's "finally healthy" after years of battling Lyme disease among other disabling health issues.
"The little me that suffered would be so proud of grown me for not giving up on myself," she started her caption. "Thankful to my mommy for keeping all of my medical records, sticking by me, never leaving my side, protecting, supporting, but most of all, believing me through all of this."
She went on to emphasize, "One thing I want to express to you all is that 1: I am okay and you do not have to worry, ♥️and 2:I wouldn’t change anything for the world. If I had to go through all of this again, to get here, to this exact moment I’m in right now, with all of you, finally healthy, I would do it all again. It made me who I am today."
"Living in this state, worsening with time and work while trying to make myself, my family and the people who support me, proud, had taken a toll on me in ways I can’t really explain," Hadid's post continued. "To be that sad and sick with the most blessings/privilege/opportunity/love around me was quite possibly the most confusing thing ever."
Hadid also made sure to paint a well-rounded picture of her health journey. "The universe works in the most painful and beautiful ways but I need to say that if you are struggling- it will get better. I promise... I tried to pick the most positive pictures I could because as painful as this experience was, the outcome was the most enlightening experience of my life filled with new friends, new visions and a new brain."
She ended her message by thanking her doctors, fans, and agents. "I’ll be back when I’m ready. I miss you all so much."