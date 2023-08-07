California Driver Pulled Over For 'Desperate' Carpool Stunt With Mannequin

One California driver wanted to get into the carpool lane so badly last Thursday, that they used a fake passenger to secure them a spot in the fast lane. According to KRON4, a California Highway Patrol officer with extremely good vision stopped an individual along the highway in Marin County and found someone (or should we say someTHING) very interesting in the backseat. The police officer opened the back passenger door of the car to reveal a well-dressed mannequin!

The mannequin was dressed in a long-sleeve, sheer tattoo shirt with a grey tank top over it, a large straw sun hat, and black glasses. The large doll sported a goatee and was properly wearing his seatbelt when the driver of the car was pulled over. Though dressed to the nines, the mannequin did not qualify as an actual passenger that would legally allow the driver to use the carpool lane without being fined. The California Highway Patrol shared a post of the mannequin on social media saying that the unlikely passenger chose to "remain silent," during the entire event.

Information regarding the driver's identity, or the price of the fine issued for driving in the carpool lane with a mannequin was not revealed. See photos of the mannequin on KRON4.com.